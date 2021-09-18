Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) PT Raised to GBX 455 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 455 ($5.94) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BAB. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Babcock International Group to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 424 ($5.54) in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 378.50 ($4.95).

LON BAB opened at GBX 361.90 ($4.73) on Tuesday. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 388.20 ($5.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 323.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 295.99.

In related news, insider Myles Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

