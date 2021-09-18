Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading 3.3% Higher

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) traded up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.21. 7,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,066,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

The firm has a market cap of $556.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.50 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. Equities analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $72,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $1,002,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $589,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 896,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

