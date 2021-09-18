Bank of America Downgrades Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) to Underperform

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 29.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.22.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. Lordstown Motors has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Lordstown Motors by 14.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Lordstown Motors by 21.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.