Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Financial Survey

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bank of the James Financial Group and OP Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A OP Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. OP Bancorp pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.6% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and OP Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the James Financial Group $40.66 million 1.59 $4.98 million N/A N/A OP Bancorp $64.43 million 2.31 $13.13 million $0.85 11.55

OP Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Risk & Volatility

Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and OP Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the James Financial Group 17.02% 10.55% 0.80% OP Bancorp 28.25% 12.96% 1.31%

Summary

OP Bancorp beats Bank of the James Financial Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas. The Mortgage Banking segment offers a variety of mortgage loan products principally within the bank’s market areas. The company was founded on 1999 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, VA.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities. The company was founded on June 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

