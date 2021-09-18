Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 111,214 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 72.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 264,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,214 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.7% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 63,822 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,359,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,265,932. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

