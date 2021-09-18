Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,380 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.92. 6,395,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.52. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

