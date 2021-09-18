Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.50. 92,745,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,667,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

