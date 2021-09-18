Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 38.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.42. 7,947,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,293,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.74 and a 52-week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.26.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

