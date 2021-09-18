Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 17,074 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,405 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 17,074 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 330,930 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $39,657,000 after purchasing an additional 31,214 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,466,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 132,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 36,617 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,046,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,359. The company has a market capitalization of $224.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $129.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

