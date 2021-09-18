Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 7,500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,789,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,346,132,000 after purchasing an additional 61,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,846.21.

Alphabet stock traded down $56.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,816.00. 2,667,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,105. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,742.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2,439.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

