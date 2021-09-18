Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Director Purchases $15,396.00 in Stock

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Director Brendan Ohalloran purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $15,396.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brendan Ohalloran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Brendan Ohalloran purchased 500 shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $14,250.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $26.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $32.37.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 22.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

