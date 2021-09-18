Barclays Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EOAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on E.On in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E.On has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.66 ($13.72).

EOAN opened at €10.85 ($12.77) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €10.75 and a 200 day moving average of €10.14. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

