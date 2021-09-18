Barclays Raises Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $200.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price increased by Barclays from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.25.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $164.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Elastic has a 1-year low of $97.48 and a 1-year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,698 shares of company stock worth $84,959,034 over the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 16.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,631 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 66.1% during the first quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 963,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,108,000 after purchasing an additional 383,300 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,974,000 after purchasing an additional 119,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 22.7% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 454,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,246,000 after purchasing an additional 83,980 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

