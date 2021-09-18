Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.32.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTEGF. CIBC increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of BTEGF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,094. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.