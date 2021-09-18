BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.05

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $96.05 and last traded at $96.05, with a volume of 625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.66.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut BE Semiconductor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.49.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 50.81%. The firm had revenue of $272.35 million for the quarter.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

