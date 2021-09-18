Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.8% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. South State Corp grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 6,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $261.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.27.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

