Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $40,000 Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $47,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE:WY opened at $36.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.