Belong Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BLNGU) Short Interest Update

Belong Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BLNGU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the August 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BLNGU opened at $9.90 on Friday. Belong Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Belong Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belong Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.