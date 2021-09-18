Berenberg Bank Cuts Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Price Target to GBX 140

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

APF opened at GBX 129.40 ($1.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Anglo Pacific Group has a one year low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 133.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 137.66. The company has a market cap of £276.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Anglo Pacific Group’s payout ratio is currently -2.06%.

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Julian Treger sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total value of £420,000 ($548,732.69). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 608,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,120,000.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

