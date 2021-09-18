Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BERY. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.50.

BERY stock opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average is $64.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

