Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Update

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 134.4% from the August 15th total of 18,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Betterware de Mexico by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWMX opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.43. Betterware de Mexico has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average is $41.97.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $129.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Betterware de Mexico will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 359.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

