Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Down to $110.81

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $110.81, but opened at $107.39. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $107.26, with a volume of 26,459 shares traded.

BYND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 414.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

