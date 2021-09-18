BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BHP. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,133.50.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.47. The stock has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

