Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Down 5.7%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.71 and last traded at $71.92. 307,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,746,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.24.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BILI. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.51 and its 200-day moving average is $100.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. Analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,663 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,069,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bilibili by 49,499.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,256 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,451,000. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,784,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

