Binemon (BIN) Trading Down 11.7% This Week

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Binemon has a market cap of $15.77 million and $3.10 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Binemon has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Binemon coin can now be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00072592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00121282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00174204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,416.49 or 0.07129900 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,907.86 or 0.99979328 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $415.21 or 0.00866507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

