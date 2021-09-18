Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $475.00 at UBS Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $442.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.08.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $300.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.63. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,777,361,000 after buying an additional 83,027 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after buying an additional 97,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.