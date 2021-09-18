Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,031 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,556,000 after buying an additional 251,355 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHVN opened at $135.00 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $139.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.71.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHVN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.27.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

