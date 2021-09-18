BitCoal (COAL) Price Hits $0.0048

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $21,766.55 and $161.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 41% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.11 or 0.00553931 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

