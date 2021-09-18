BitDAO Trading Up 30.1% Over Last 7 Days (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for $1.78 or 0.00003675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $411.66 million and approximately $23.12 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00072874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00123677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.99 or 0.00175634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,467.82 or 0.07166093 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,318.88 or 0.99848686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00848581 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002675 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,500,975 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

