BitRewards Reaches Market Cap of $44,542.19 (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, BitRewards has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. BitRewards has a market cap of $44,542.19 and approximately $194.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitRewards coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitRewards Coin Profile

BitRewards (BIT) is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards . The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitRewards

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRewards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

