BlackHat (BLKC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, BlackHat has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. BlackHat has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00073338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00123389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.43 or 0.00174577 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,467.19 or 0.07168775 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,456.63 or 1.00189242 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.67 or 0.00853240 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002689 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

