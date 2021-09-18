BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the August 15th total of 137,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 71,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 78,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 48,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BDJ traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 253,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,638. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

