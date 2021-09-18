BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 48.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

Shares of BST traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.82. 83,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,865. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $62.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.