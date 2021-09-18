Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.7% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 204,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 24,589 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth $434,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 17.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 369,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,022,000 after buying an additional 53,752 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after buying an additional 2,411,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth $708,000.

BLMN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. 2,405,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,526. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

