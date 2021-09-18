Bluesphere Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.08. 158,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,202. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.59. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.38 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

