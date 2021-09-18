Bluesphere Advisors LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.33 on Friday, hitting $444.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,722,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,575. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $456.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $445.05 and a 200-day moving average of $424.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

