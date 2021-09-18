BMO Capital Markets Boosts Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target to C$3.75

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.65 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.31.

OTCMKTS:TOLWF opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

