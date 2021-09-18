BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 52,827 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,827 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Huazhu Group worth $16,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 219.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.02.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average is $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 167.68 and a beta of 1.58. Huazhu Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

