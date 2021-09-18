BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 305.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 327,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 246,826 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $15,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

NYSE:SPR opened at $39.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.09. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

