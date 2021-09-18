BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 366,987 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 715,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366,987 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $18,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,896,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 119.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,805 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,579,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after purchasing an additional 826,272 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,951,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,094,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,927,000 after purchasing an additional 230,433 shares during the period.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

PFFD opened at $26.08 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.