BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $17.56 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,663 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Fastenal worth $17,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $52.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.29.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

