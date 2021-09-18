BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $17.56 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,663 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $17,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 225,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fastenal by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 229,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Fastenal by 35.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.