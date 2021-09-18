BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $19.73 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125,815 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $19,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 110.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $79.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $100.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.66.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

