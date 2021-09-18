BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 449,766 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449,766 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $16,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Baker Hughes by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 69,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,273.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,240,834 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of -798.00 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

