BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 229.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,507 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $15,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,268,000 after buying an additional 41,079 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $116.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.32. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $125.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

