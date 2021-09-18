BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,293 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $19,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 189,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 240,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 65,685 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 311,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after buying an additional 37,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on KKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of KKR opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

