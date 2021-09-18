BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the August 15th total of 543,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHF. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000.

DHF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. 308,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,696. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

