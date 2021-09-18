BOOM Market Capitalization Reaches $4.80 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. BOOM has a total market cap of $4.80 million and $57,518.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00059395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00134472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00046827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,654,908 coins and its circulating supply is 778,624,175 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

