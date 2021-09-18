Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

NYSE:BAH opened at $79.93 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.66.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

