Boyd Group Services Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$242.07 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$184.84 and a 52-week high of C$256.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$244.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$229.57. The firm has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYD. Laurentian set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James set a C$262.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$259.00.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

